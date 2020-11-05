Short Interest in Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) Drops By 14.8%

Select Sands Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SLSDF stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Select Sands has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Select Sands had a negative net margin of 159.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.24%.

Select Sands Company Profile

Select Sands Corp. engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. It holds a 100% interest in the Sandtown property covering approximately 520 acres located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. Select Sands Corp. sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp.

