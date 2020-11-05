Short Interest in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rises By 13.0%

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,100 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 259,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The Hackett Group by 543.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCKT opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $433.18 million, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCKT. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

