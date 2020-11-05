Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 30th total of 963,600 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $90,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter worth $194,000. 45.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.37.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $144.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Sierra Wireless from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

