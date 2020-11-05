Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SNA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.33.

Shares of SNA opened at $157.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $172.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.51, for a total transaction of $2,047,995.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders have sold 42,713 shares of company stock valued at $6,709,767 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Snap-on by 85.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

