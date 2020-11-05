SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNC. ATB Capital lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

Shares of TSE:SNC opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

