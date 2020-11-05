SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Laurentian raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

SNC opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a twelve month low of C$17.50 and a twelve month high of C$34.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.52%.

In related news, Director Zine Edine Smati bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

