Stellus Capital Investment’s (SCM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their hold rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SCM. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. National Securities upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

SCM stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $15.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,183.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean D’angelo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $40,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

