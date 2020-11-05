Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 130,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Systemax by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 845,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Systemax by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 5.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Systemax by 1,723.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 129,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Systemax by 25.4% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the last quarter. 29.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYX shares. Sidoti lifted their target price on Systemax from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Systemax stock opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.64. Systemax has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.24. Systemax had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Systemax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.42%.

Systemax Company Profile

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

