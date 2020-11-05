Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$1.80 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TKO has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

TSE:TKO opened at C$1.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.93. Taseko Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.76. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$106.01 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$503,025.60. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 269,000 shares of company stock worth $409,150.

About Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

