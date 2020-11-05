TD Securities Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MRT.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

TSE MRT.UN opened at C$4.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $274.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 52 week low of C$4.14 and a 52 week high of C$12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.81.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

