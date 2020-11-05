TD Securities Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$31.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNC. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.17.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) stock opened at C$19.00 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$17.50 and a 12-month high of C$34.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -5.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

