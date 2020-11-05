TD Securities Raises Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Price Target to C$7.00

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) stock opened at C$6.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.64 million and a PE ratio of 68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.85. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$7.00.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO)

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

