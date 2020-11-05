Tecnoglass (TGLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.51 million, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tecnoglass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.92.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

