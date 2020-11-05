Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. KeyCorp currently has $382.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.64.

TFX opened at $328.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $360.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $409.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,821,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 62.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 678,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,106,000 after buying an additional 260,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $203,631,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 543,961 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,993,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441,108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $160,554,000 after buying an additional 22,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

