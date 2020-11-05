The E.W. Scripps (SSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th. Analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. The E.W. Scripps had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $358.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.00 million. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SSP opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The E.W. Scripps has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The company has a market capitalization of $807.02 million, a PE ratio of -17.68 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on The E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut The E.W. Scripps from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

