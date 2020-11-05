The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.90 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.90 ($11.65) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

EOAN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.98 ($12.91).

Shares of E.On stock opened at €9.33 ($10.98) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €9.51 and its 200 day moving average is €9.71. E.On has a 1 year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 1 year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

