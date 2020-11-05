The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

