The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Societe Generale upgraded The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly-engineered equipment worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Weir Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Weir Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.