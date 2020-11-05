Tigress Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $228.29.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1,636.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,992,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,313,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,289,856 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,571,309,000 after acquiring an additional 413,623 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,840,717 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,869,374,000 after buying an additional 435,800 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,853,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,447,325,000 after buying an additional 396,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 105.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

