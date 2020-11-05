Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trecora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Trecora Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TREC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

TREC opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $158.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

