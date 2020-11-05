Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbbVie in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AbbVie’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.69.

ABBV opened at $94.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.46 and a 200 day moving average of $91.18. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 5,561.40% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

