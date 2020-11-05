UBS Group Analysts Give Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) a €12.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €13.38 ($15.74).

Get Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA ORA opened at €9.57 ($11.26) on Monday. Orange S.A. has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.59). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €9.32 and a 200-day moving average of €10.17.

About Orange S.A. (ORA.PA)

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.