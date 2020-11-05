UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) a €3.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) (ETR:O2D) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.76) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.13 ($3.69).

Get Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €2.27 ($2.67) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion and a PE ratio of -57.93. Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG has a 12 month low of €1.72 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of €2.92 ($3.44). The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.47.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Company Profile

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides telecommunication and connectivity solutions to private and business customers in Germany. The company offers voice, data, and value added services in mobile and fixed line networks; and access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners. It also provides Unbundled Local Loop services, including fixed line telephony and high speed Internet; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (O2D.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.