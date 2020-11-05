UDR (NYSE:UDR) Lifted to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Get UDR alerts:

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.51 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. UDR’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. FMR LLC lifted its position in UDR by 12.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,030,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,323 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 276.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,070,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,030,000 after buying an additional 786,455 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UDR by 41.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,653,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in UDR by 36.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,214,000 after buying an additional 542,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in UDR by 384.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 652,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 517,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.