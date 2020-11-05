Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, a growth of 13.0% from the September 30th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of UNP opened at $186.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average of $178.98. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.63.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

