United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UUGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $23.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. United Utilities Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

