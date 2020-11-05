ValuEngine Lowers Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aviat Networks from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $19.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.88 million, a P/E ratio of 483.62 and a beta of 1.49. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $17.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.50 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $954,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

