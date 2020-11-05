Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.42.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

VRRM stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 30.4% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Verra Mobility by 3.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 997,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.