Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vipshop’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.91.

VIPS stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $24.46.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vipshop will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Vipshop by 1,049.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,297,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,302,000 after buying an additional 6,662,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Vipshop by 364.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,448,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,217,000 after buying an additional 4,275,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,619,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,335,000 after buying an additional 2,697,025 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vipshop by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,604,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,132,000 after buying an additional 2,315,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vipshop by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 2,150,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

