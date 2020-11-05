VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVHY. Zacks Investment Research cut VIVENDI SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VIVENDI SA/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VIVENDI SA/ADR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

VIVHY stock opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.21. VIVENDI SA/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

