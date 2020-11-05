Warburg Research Analysts Give Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) a €490.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price target on Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) (ETR:HYQ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HYQ. Berenberg Bank set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Hypoport SE (HYQ.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

HYQ stock opened at €430.50 ($506.47) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €505.25 and its 200 day moving average is €430.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.77. Hypoport SE has a 52 week low of €205.50 ($241.76) and a 52 week high of €580.00 ($682.35).

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

