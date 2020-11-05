Warburg Research Reiterates €26.90 Price Target for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG)

Warburg Research set a €26.90 ($31.65) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) (ETR:TEG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.68 ($29.04).

Get TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) alerts:

Shares of TEG stock opened at €27.10 ($31.88) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. TAG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €14.16 ($16.66) and a 1-year high of €27.18 ($31.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96.

TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien AG (TEG.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.