Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, an increase of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 7,000,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

In other news, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after buying an additional 9,300,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,520,000 after buying an additional 594,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,400,000 after buying an additional 3,103,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,990,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,470,000 after buying an additional 482,537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

