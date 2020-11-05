William Blair Weighs in on CBIZ, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CBZ)

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CBIZ in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.31. William Blair also issued estimates for CBIZ’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CBZ. ValuEngine lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.59. CBIZ has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 8.08%. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CBIZ by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 25.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 950.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CBIZ by 8.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $63,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,290.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,810.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock worth $493,595. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

