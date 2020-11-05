Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Piper Sandler currently has $202.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $246.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

WLTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $213.87.

WLTW opened at $184.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $220.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

