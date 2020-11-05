Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AUY. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB set a $7.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $5.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.65. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

