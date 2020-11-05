Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) Short Interest Update

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the September 30th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Youdao during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Youdao during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Youdao from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of NYSE:DAO opened at $27.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. Youdao has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $47.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $88.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; Youdao Cloudnote, an independent notetaking tool that offers a suite of features for users to make a note of their ideas and inspirations anytime and anywhere; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

