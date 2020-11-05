Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.80.

Zynga stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zynga has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -329.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Zynga news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $102,964.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $110,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,528.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,101 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,949,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,497,000 after acquiring an additional 875,414 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,772,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,870,000 after purchasing an additional 489,963 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 10,828,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,222,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,141 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

