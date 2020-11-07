1,520 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,520 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 36.2% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Target by 78.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,411,000. Davidson Trust Co. raised its holdings in Target by 5.7% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.0% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,459 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $719,831.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $383,694.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,789 shares of company stock valued at $23,084,422. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Target stock opened at $161.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

