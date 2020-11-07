25,393 Shares in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Acquired by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,342,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 705.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 332,790 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Laurentian reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.35 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortuna Silver Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.97.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 805.81 and a beta of 1.26. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.