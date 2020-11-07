5,391 Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,391 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 18.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $772,387,000 after buying an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 185.3% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 856 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $2,051,177.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,117. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $140.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. VMware had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

