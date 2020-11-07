964 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Bought by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total value of $1,762,310.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,924 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,708.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Shares of DG opened at $221.40 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $224.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.40 and a 200-day moving average of $195.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

