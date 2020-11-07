Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 757 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Biechele Royce Advisors raised its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 178,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of AT&T by 258.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 88,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.4% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in AT&T by 152.5% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDC JSC L.P. increased its position in AT&T by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. JDC JSC L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.12.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

