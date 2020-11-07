AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,553 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,111,133,000 after acquiring an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007,887 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AbbVie by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in AbbVie by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the period. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Sunday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.30. The company has a market cap of $166.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 5,561.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

