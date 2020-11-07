Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,618 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 101.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the period. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 286.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.70.

DIS stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $230.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.58, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.07. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.84 and a 200-day moving average of $120.45.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

