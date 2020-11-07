Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,774,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,776,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $166,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the last quarter. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $45.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 increased their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intel from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

