AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius raised shares of AGCO from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America raised shares of AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.94.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. AGCO has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Insiders sold 15,046 shares of company stock worth $1,088,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the third quarter worth $58,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter worth $50,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 833.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 96.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in AGCO by 9.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.