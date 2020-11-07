Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a renewable energy and regulated utility company engaged in the ownership of power generation facilities, and water and energy utilities primarily in North America. The Corporation invests in hydroelectric, wind and solar power facilities, and sustainable utility distribution businesses (water, electricity and natural gas) through its subsidiaries. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is headquartered in Oakville, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AQN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities set a $17.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.93.

AQN stock opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 440.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 250,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 204,091 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,471,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 502,779 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 290.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 190,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

