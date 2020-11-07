Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Raised to $335.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $304.76.

NYSE BABA opened at $299.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $800.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.28. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $13.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after buying an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after buying an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

