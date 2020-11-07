Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after buying an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 7.4% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Facebook by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Facebook by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,486 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its position in Facebook by 597.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total transaction of $55,202.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,719 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $293.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

