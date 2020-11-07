American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stake Raised by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,202 shares in the company, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on American Express from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.04.

AXP opened at $96.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

